1 dead, 14 hurt as vehicle rolls down gorge in Udhampur

Jammu, June 9
One person was killed and 14 others injured when a mini-bus skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Udhampur district on Sunday.
The passenger vehicle was on its way to Nagrota from Manwal when its driver lost control near Battal around 3.45 pm, a police officer said. An unidentified person was found dead at the scene by the rescuers, while 14 others were rushed to a hospital for treatment. The police have initiated a probe into the incident.
