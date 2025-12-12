DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 1 dead, 3 injured as car plunges into nullah in J-K’s Doda

1 dead, 3 injured as car plunges into nullah in J-K’s Doda

Accident occurs as vehicle skids off the Bhaderwah-Chamba road

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 12:46 PM Dec 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

A man was killed and three persons were injured when their car rolled down a hilly road into a nullah in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Friday, officials said.

Advertisement

The accident occurred at Jhinhini nullah in Thanalla area after the vehicle skidded off the Bhaderwah-Chamba road.

Advertisement

The car was on its way from Kishtwar to Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba when the incident occurred, they said, adding that the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts