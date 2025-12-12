1 dead, 3 injured as car plunges into nullah in J-K’s Doda

A man was killed and three persons were injured when their car rolled down a hilly road into a nullah in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Friday, officials said.

The accident occurred at Jhinhini nullah in Thanalla area after the vehicle skidded off the Bhaderwah-Chamba road.

The car was on its way from Kishtwar to Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba when the incident occurred, they said, adding that the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.