1 dead, 3 injured as car plunges into nullah in J-K’s Doda
Accident occurs as vehicle skids off the Bhaderwah-Chamba road
A man was killed and three persons were injured when their car rolled down a hilly road into a nullah in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Friday, officials said.
The accident occurred at Jhinhini nullah in Thanalla area after the vehicle skidded off the Bhaderwah-Chamba road.
The car was on its way from Kishtwar to Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba when the incident occurred, they said, adding that the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.
