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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 1 dead, 56 injured, including 9 security personnel, in twin accidents in J-K's Ramban

1 dead, 56 injured, including 9 security personnel, in twin accidents in J-K's Ramban

Tourist bus collides with hillside on Jammu-Srinagar highway; QRT vehicle rushing to rescue site overturns

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PTI
Ramban/Jammu, Updated At : 12:52 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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The accidents involved a passenger bus carrying tourists and a security vehicle rushing to assist in the rescue operation. Representative image/File
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A tourist from West Bengal was killed and 56 people, including nine security personnel, were injured in two separate road accidents within half an hour on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Saturday, officials said.

The accidents involved a passenger bus carrying tourists and a security vehicle rushing to assist in the rescue operation, the officials said.

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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the loss of life and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

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The officials said a passenger bus, travelling from Srinagar to Jammu and bearing West Bengal registration number, collided with a hillside after its driver lost control near Maroog along the highway at 8.50 am, resulting in the death of a woman passenger and injuries to 47 others.

The deceased was identified as Jamuna, a resident of West Bengal, and the group was returning after a holiday in Kashmir. Four of the injured -- Suchitra, Lakshwanti, Kedar Patra and Fouji Ram -- were referred to Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu for treatment, officials said.

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The rest of the injured are stable and are being discharged within the next couple of hours, they added.

On receiving information about the accident, a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of police and the CRPF was rushed from the District Police Lines, Ramban, to assist in the rescue operation. However, the vehicle overturned near Kela Morh, resulting in injuries to six police personnel and three CRPF jawans, the officials said, adding that the injured are stable.

The Lt Governor assured the best possible medical treatment to the seriously injured.

"Deeply anguished by the tragic bus accident in Ramban, in which one person lost her life. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Spoke with DC (Deputy Commissioner) Ramban to ensure best possible treatment for the seriously injured shifted to GMC Jammu. Praying for their speedy recovery," Sinha said in a post on X.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he also spoke to the Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan after learning about the road accident involving a passenger bus, travelling from Srinagar towards Jammu.

"...all possible assistance and medical aid are being provided. My office is in regular touch with the authorities," he said in a post on X.

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