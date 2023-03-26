1 dead, 6 hurt in Samba factory blast

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 25

At least one person was killed and six others were injured after an explosion inside a scrap factory in Samba district on Saturday. The explosion took place at around 3 pm in the factory, namely Subash Chandra and Sons, at Bari Brahmana industrial area of Samba.

“One person has died and six others have been injured in the explosion,” said SSP Benam Tosh. He ruled out any terror angle in the blast, saying it was a leftover mortar shell in the scrap of the factory.

The deceased has been identified as Mohan Lal of Rajouri district. The injured have been shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu.

Policemen were rushed to the spot where an investigation is under way, the SSP said. “We are trying to find out whether the incident happened as a consequence of the boiler explosion or there was some other explosion,” said another official.

