1 dead, 61 hurt as bridge collapses in Udhampur

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 14

A nine-year-old girl died and 61 others were injured when a footbridge collapsed during Baisakhi celebrations in Udhampur district on Friday. The incident occurred when several local residents had gathered in Bani Sangam temple in Bain village of Chenani. Soon after the reports were received at the district headquarters, the administration swung into action.

Udhampur DC Krittika Jyotsna meets an injured in a hospital.

While 25 of the injured were referred to the district hospital, five persons with critical injuries were referred to the Government Medical College, Jammu. Others were treated at the local hospital in Chenani for minor injuries. Many elderly persons were also left injured as the six-year-old bridge gave way as it couldn’t bear the load of a large number of people.

Deputy Commissioner Krittika Jyotsna visited the Udhampur hospital. She said the district administration was monitoring the medical care being provided to the victims.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he was monitoring the situation. “I’m in touch with Udhampur DC Krittika Jyotsana after receiving the report of the mishap. My office is in touch with the local administration. All possible assistance being provided,” he said on Twitter.

Chenani Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Parvaiz Naik said the footbridge was built over a water stream on the temple premises. It has been learnt that the bridge was built by the temple management.

Initially, local residents jumped into water to help the injured and brought them out of it. Police and health officials reached the spot later and started evacuating the injured persons to the hospital.

Harsh Dev Singh, leader of the J&K National Panthers Party, reached Udhampur and alleged that the victims were not being provided proper treatment. “The victims who were injured and brought to hospitals were not given medical aid immediately. Even the doctors were unavailable. It seems that the hospital staff was not prepared for such an incident,” he alleged.