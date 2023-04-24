1 dead, four injured in road accident

PTI

Reasi/Jammu, April 23

A 21-year-old woman died and four of a family sustained injuries when their car collided with another vehicle in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The victims were returning to their residence in Himachal Pradesh after paying obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills. They said a traffic police vehicle, coming from the Katra base camp towards Jammu, collided with a car at Moori, injuring all five persons aboard.

They have been identified as Vivek Kapoor (43), his wife Monika, their relative Shivani (21) and daughters Muktika (20) and Rashita (11). The injured were rushed to the community health centre in Katra where Shivani was declared brought dead, the officials said, adding that after initial treatment, the rest of the injured were referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital, Jammu, for specialised treatment. The police have registered a case and further investigation is on, the officials said.