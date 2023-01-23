1 hurt in grenade attack

Srinagar, January 22
A civilian was injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at security men in Eidgah locality here on Sunday. A few suspects were picked up for questioning, the police said.
The terror attack came at a time when the authorities are on high alert in view of the coming Republic Day celebrations. The blast caused minor splinter injury to Ajaz Ahmed Deva (32), a resident of Sangam, the Srinagar police stated on Twitter. According to the police, the injured person was taken to a hospital. He is out of danger. An operation has been launched to catch the culprit(s), they added.
In Shopian, Nasir Ahmed Sher Gojri, alias Qasim Bhai, one of the longest surviving militants of the Hizbul Mujahideen, was arrested. He had been active since 2017, the police said.
