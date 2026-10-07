10.39 lakh e-challans issued in J&K this year; shift to tech-based traffic management

This information was given at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo to take comprehensive stock of the Road Safety Action Plan, accident data, i-RAD, black spot rectification, trauma care, digital enforcement and other road safety interventions across the Union Territory.

Advertisement

"To extend technology-based traffic management to rural areas, a detailed project report for Rural Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) has been prepared, covering 2,144 digital devices across 25 critical corridors and 195 rural junctions," an official spokesperson said.

Advertisement

The chief secretary directed all the executing agencies to accord top priority to the time-bound rectification of identified black spots and hazardous stretches, stressing that every identified engineering deficiency should be addressed through short- and long-term corrective measures.

Dulloo called upon all District Road Safety Committees (DRSCs), chaired by the respective District Magistrates, to meet mandatorily every month, closely monitor the i-RAD real-time accident dashboards, review accident-prone locations and ensure prompt rectification of residual infrastructure hazards.

Advertisement

Reviewing the key performance indicators, Dulloo was informed by the Transport Department Secretary, Avny Lavasa, that concerted multi-departmental interventions have resulted in a significant decline in road fatalities, revealing that against 1,090 fatalities recorded in 2024. The number has come down to 756 up to mid-September 2026, indicating steady progress towards the targets of restricting fatalities to 600 or below by 2027 and 450 by 2030.

The meeting was informed that the number of road accidents has also declined, with 4,222 accidents recorded during the current period against the 2024 baseline of 5,808.

The meeting was apprised that 367 black spots have been identified by the Transport Commissioner, of which 165 have been audited by central agencies and 68 hotspots have already been completely rectified.

Under the Road Safety Fund, a comprehensive audit of 1,433 roads has also been completed, with Rs 11.60 crore released to 15 districts for immediate corrective interventions.