10 Amarnath yatris injured after 3 buses collide in J-K's Kulgam

10 Amarnath yatris injured after 3 buses collide in J-K’s Kulgam

Other pilgrims from affected buses moved to reserve buses; convoy continues onward journey
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 02:54 PM Jul 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel stand near a damaged bus after a multi-vehicle collision at Khudwani, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, July 13, 2025. PTI
Three buses part of the Amarnath Yatra convoy collided on Sunday on their way back to a base camp in Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, injuring at least 10 pilgrims, officials said.

The injured pilgrims were taken to a hospital for treatment, they said.

The convoy was returning after pilgrims had their darshan at the cave shrine.

Officials said the condition of all injured was stated to be stable. Three buses were damaged in the road accident.

Other pilgrims from the affected buses were moved to reserve buses and the convoy went ahead with the onward journey, they added.

