10 injured as minibus overturns in J-K’s Poonch

Jammu, February 2

Ten people were injured on Wednesday in a road accident in J-K’s Poonch district.

Police sources said a minibus carrying the passengers went out of the driver's control at Swajian village of Mandi area in Poonch district after which the vehicle overturned.

"Ten people were injured, 2 of them sustaining critical injuries. The injured have been shifted to hospital,” police sources said. IANS