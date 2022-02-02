10 injured as minibus overturns in J-K’s Poonch

Jammu, February 2
Ten people were injured on Wednesday in a road accident in J-K’s Poonch district.
Police sources said a minibus carrying the passengers went out of the driver's control at Swajian village of Mandi area in Poonch district after which the vehicle overturned.
"Ten people were injured, 2 of them sustaining critical injuries. The injured have been shifted to hospital,” police sources said. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM
Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...
Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges
The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...
Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face
The voters are being given three options—Channi, Sidhu or no...
46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar
The former PPCC chief was addressing a rally in Abohar in su...
To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani
Her comments come in response to CPI leader Binoy Viswam's s...