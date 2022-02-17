10 Jaish men arrested

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 16

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) arrested 10 overground workers of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in overnight raids in Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

“These raids were primarily focused on the network of the JeM. Ten identified persons, who were part of OGW modules and taking instructions from JeM terrorist commanders, have been arrested,” said an official in the SIA, the newly constituted agency to look into terrorism-related cases.

The module could be connected to other modules through higher levels of JeM leadership, he said, adding their discovery is likely as the investigation rolls out in the coming days.

“The detected portion of the module had been active in recruiting young persons, arranging finances, transporting weapons in the south and central Kashmir besides providing other logistic support,” he said. Cell phones, SIM cards, records to show the use of banking channels and a dummy pistol have been seized.

The arrested members were mostly recruiting vulnerable school and college students as a few of them are students themselves, the SIA said. “They were in close connection with the regular terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit and had been under surveillance for quite some time,” it said.