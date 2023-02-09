Rs 10 lakh reward for info on Dhangri attackers

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 8

Announcing Rs 10 lakh as reward for providing information about the two terrorists who were behind the attacks in Dhangri village of Rajouri district, the police on Wednesday stated that the perpetrators had been hiding in the upper reaches of the district. At the same time, the police have also issued a warning to those providing food and shelter to the terrorists.

The terror strikes in the village had left seven persons dead and 14 others injured last month.

Hiding in rajouri hills The police say the terrorists behind the attacks in Dhangri village have been been hiding in the upper reaches of Rajouri district.

People providing food and shelter to the terrorists have been warned of strict action.

The people of Rajouri and Poonch have been urged to provide information about any suspicious movement. The name of the informer will be kept secret, the police said. “The attackers are still hiding in the hills of Rajouri. They can again commit heinous crimes. Some people are helping them by providing food, shelter and also sharing information on the movement of police and paramilitary forces. The police have been keeping a watch on such persons and action will be taken against them,” an advisory issued by the police stated.

The case has already been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Security personnel have been conducting raids in villages from where suspected movements are reported.

The terrorists have been seen in different villages from where they have taken food and water at gunpoint.

On January 1, the two terrorists entered Dhangri village where they shot dead four persons in a few houses. Before leaving, they had planted an IED in one of the houses that went off the next day, killing two minors. One of the injured had succumbed a few days later.