10 months on, locals rely on boats as washed-away bridge leaves Jammu villages cut off

Nearly ten months after flash floods washed away a crucial bridge over the Tawi river connecting several villages and the famous Raja Pad Devta shrine on the outskirts of Jammu, hundreds of residents of the Katal Batal area in Nagrota continue to rely on boats for their daily commute, with the impending monsoon season triggering fresh fears of prolonged isolation.

Advertisement

The bridge was the sole road link for several hamlets with populations of 4,000 to 5,000 and a major access route to the revered temple. It was swept away during devastating floods last year. Since then, villagers, students, government employees, labourers, traders and pilgrims have been forced to cross the river in boats to reach schools, workplaces and markets.

Advertisement

Residents said their lives come to a virtual standstill whenever the Tawi swells during the rains, as boat services are suspended for safety reasons.

Advertisement

"We are facing the most difficult period of our lives. For more than ten months, we have remained disconnected after our bridge, the only road connectivity to several villages, was washed away in flash floods. The government has done nothing during this period," said Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Katal Batal.

The villagers alleged that repeated assurances from ministers, political leaders and government representatives have failed to translate into action, leaving the area cut off and its residents struggling with daily hardships.

Advertisement

"For the first several months after the bridge collapsed, there was only one boat available for students, employees, labourers and traders. Now there are three boats, which cater to hundreds of people from several villages every day," said Santosh Singh.

He said MLAs promised to connect the bridge here on the Tawi, but did nothing till now. "We are ignored and isolated. It is a shame from this government," he added.

The boat service, currently the only viable means of connectivity, was introduced to ease the daily commute and prevent the complete isolation of the affected villages after the bridge was destroyed.

However, residents fear the arrangement will become ineffective once the monsoon rains intensify and water levels rise in the Tawi River.

"The bridge is broken, there is water everywhere, so there is no way to go. We request the authorities to look into the matter. Many people have visited the area and made promises, but no one has done anything," said Anju Gupta, a pilgrim from Jammu, who had come to the Raja Pad Devta shrine for a ceremony. Another pilgrim, Devika, demanded better facilities for visitors and locals alike.

"We came here to perform the mundan ceremony of my grandson, but we got stranded because of the lack of proper connectivity. We have small children with us. There should be better arrangements, including safer boats, for locals and pilgrims," she said.

Residents said the issue affects not only locals, but also thousands of devotees visiting the shrine, particularly during religious occasions.

"The problem is very serious. Women and small children regularly use this route. The temporary arrangements are unsafe, and if too many people gather at one place, there is always a risk of an accident. Whenever the water level rises, we face immense difficulties. We have repeatedly informed senior officials and the government, but no action has been taken," said Diyan Chand, a resident.

Parents also expressed concern over the safety of schoolchildren who depend on the route every day.

"Many of the children are in the first and second classes. How will they travel safely? Parents remain worried all the time. If any child has an accident, who will be responsible? We have repeatedly appealed to the authorities to resolve the issue," said another villager, Monika.

Nandan Kumar Sharma, another resident, said the bridge leading to the Pad Devta shrine has remained damaged for years despite repeated assurances from public representatives.

"When the bridge collapsed, leaders promised it would be rebuilt quickly, but nothing has happened. Schoolchildren and villagers continue to suffer, and the situation will become even worse during the rainy season. Pad Devta is an important religious place, yet there are no proper arrangements for people visiting the shrine," he said.