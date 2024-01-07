10 sand-laden vehicles seized for illegal mining in Kathua

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 6

A total of 10 loaded vehicles involved in illegal mining were seized by Kathua District Mineral Officer (DMO) Rajinder Singh Rana from different locations of district on Saturday.

The surprise raids were conducted by teams of Geology and Mining Department headed by DMO at Barnoti, Ghatti, Marheen, Korepunnu, Rajibag and Taraf Tajwal areas in which four dumpers and six tractor trollies were seized and kept in the custody of police post till realisation of penalty from them.

During seizure it was found that the four vehicles had lifted material from Ujh river near four-lane bridge without obtaining Forms-A from department and were on their way towards Ghatti Industrial Estate and six vehicles were transporting mineral without e-challans towards Samba and Punjab side.

During raid in Ravi river at Punjab border, sand miners fled from the spot but five sand cleaning tools and supporting rods were also recovered from them which were later handed over to police post at Keedian Gandyal.

While seizing Punjab-based vehicles, some persons associated with mining mafia tried to attack the raiding team at Gandial but police officials rushed from Kedian Gandial and chased them from the spot.

The DMO informed that there are 19 mineral leases in the district for supplying material at fixed rates and over 25 stone crushers are operating for providing crushed mineral like sand, aggregate, dust, etc., but despite this some violators turn towards illegal mining.

The operations were undertaken under close supervision of Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Illegal Mining #Jammu #Kathua