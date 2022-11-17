10% seats for kids of martyrs under coaching scheme

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 16

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced a reservation of 10% seats for the children of security men killed in the line of duty under ‘Parvaaz’ scheme. The reservation has also been extended to those from poor families.

“The Parvaaz initiative, a part of the Mission Youth programme, aims to assist students in getting free coaching for IAS, JKAS, NEET and JEE exams. Mission Youth focuses on educational development through Super 75, SuperB 75, Navparivartan and university collaboration like initiatives,” a spokesperson of the government said.