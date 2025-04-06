10-year-old student killed, 6 hurt in fire incident in Tral

A 10-year-old student died and six others sustained injuries in a fire incident at Tral in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, officials said.

The fire — which broke out in Hamdan Daarul Uloom at Tral — was doused by fire and emergency services personnel. The officials said Yasir Ahmad Gaggi died due to asphyxiation while six others were injured. The officials said the injured have been referred to a hospital here for treatment.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, they added.