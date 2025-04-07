10-yr-old killed, six hurt in building fire at Pulwama

A 10-year-old student died and six others sustained injuries in a fire incident at Tral in Pulwama district on Sunday, officials said.

The fire broke out in Hamdan Daarul Uloom at Tral in which one boy — Yasir Ahmad Gaggi — died due to asphyxiation while six others were injured, they said.

The officials said the injured persons have been referred to a hospital here for treatment of their burn injuries, adding the blaze was doused by fire and emergency services personnel.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained.