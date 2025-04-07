10-yr-old killed, six hurt in building fire at Pulwama
A 10-year-old student died and six others sustained injuries in a fire incident at Tral in Pulwama district on Sunday, officials said. The fire broke out in Hamdan Daarul Uloom at Tral in which one boy — Yasir Ahmad Gaggi...
A Municipal Committee worker at the site after a fire broke out in the Shah-I-Hamdan Darul Uloom building at Tral in Pulwama on Sunday. ANI
Advertisement
A 10-year-old student died and six others sustained injuries in a fire incident at Tral in Pulwama district on Sunday, officials said.
The fire broke out in Hamdan Daarul Uloom at Tral in which one boy — Yasir Ahmad Gaggi — died due to asphyxiation while six others were injured, they said.
The officials said the injured persons have been referred to a hospital here for treatment of their burn injuries, adding the blaze was doused by fire and emergency services personnel.
Advertisement
The cause of the fire is being ascertained.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement