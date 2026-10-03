100 youths join BJP in Jammu, leaders welcome new entrants

Hundred youths joined the BJP at its headquarters here on Friday. Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma welcomed the new entrants and said their participation would strengthen the organisation.

The joining programme was facilitated by Bharatiya Jana Yuva Morcha’s (BJYM) Jammu and Kashmir president Arun Prabhat, while the new entrants were led by Deepak Charak.

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Sharma, who welcomed the new members, said the youths’ decision to join the BJP reflected their confidence in the party’s ideology, leadership and its vision for a developed India.

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He said the increasing participation of youth was giving a fresh momentum to the BJP organisation in Jammu and Kashmir and strengthening its connect with the younger generation.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country’s youth were being provided greater opportunities to participate in India’s transformation, Sharma said.

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He called upon the new members to become active partners in the journey towards “Viksit Bharat” and take the BJP’s programmes and people-centric initiatives to the grassroots.

Former deputy mayor and senior BJP leader Baldev Singh Billawaria welcomed and congratulated Charak and his associates, saying their participation would further strengthen the party’s organisational activities.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP general secretary Gopal Mahajan called upon the new members to work with discipline, dedication and sincerity and participate actively in BJP programmes at the grassroots.

Prabhat said the participation of youth demonstrated their growing role in strengthening the BJP organisation. The BJYM would continue to provide a platform for youth to participate in constructive organisational and social activities, he said.

Charak thanked the senior leadership for welcoming him and his associates into the BJP and assured them of their dedicated contribution towards strengthening the organisation.

Earlier, Sat Sharma and senior BJP leaders paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the party headquarters on their birth anniversaries.

Sharma said Gandhi and Shastri embodied the values of truth, simplicity, patriotism and selfless service to the nation.

Gandhi’s message of cleanliness, self-discipline, non-violence and social harmony continued to inspire generations, while Shastri’s life reflected humility, integrity, courage and commitment to national interest, he said.

He said both leaders demonstrated that public service was about dedication to the nation and its people rather than power or position.

Sharma called upon party workers to draw inspiration from their ideals and strengthen the spirit of service, discipline and national responsibility in public life.

He said the country was progressing with the resolve of building a strong, self-reliant and developed India and every citizen had a role to play in the journey.