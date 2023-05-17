101 candidates given job letters

Jammu, May 16
Kailash Choudhary, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, today presented appointment letters to 101 candidates for recruitment in various departments during a ‘rozgar mela’ (job fair) at the Convention Centre in Jammu.
Choudhary stated that this was the fifth such fair.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka CM logjam persists, both contenders meet Kharge
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar refuse to step back | Cong says dec...
PM: No scope for graft in recruitments now
Distributes 71,000 job letters in Rozgar Mela