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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 108 cops trained in counter-terror ops

108 cops trained in counter-terror ops

Focused on drones, ambush tactics, intelligence sharing

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 02:54 AM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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Police personnel during a training programme in Jammu. Tribune photo
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A total of 108 police personnel underwent training by the Army to enhance coordination and operational synergy in the dynamic security environment of Jammu and Kashmir.

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A Joint Counter-Terrorism Refresher Course for J&K Police personnel, conducted under the aegis of the Tiger Division, concluded on Saturday.

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The course, held from April 7 to 18, was jointly conceptualised by the senior leadership of the Army and J&K Police with the aim of enhancing operational coordination, synergy and standardisation of procedures.

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“A total of 108 police personnel underwent intensive training conducted by Miran Sahib Brigade. The training focused on strengthening junior leadership capabilities, which are critical for effective execution of small team operations in counter-terrorism scenarios,” an Army spokesperson said.

During the course, participants were trained in a wide spectrum of operational aspects, including small team operations and patrolling, quick reaction team and mobile vehicle check post drills, ambush and counter-ambush techniques, cordon and search operations and room intervention procedures.

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In addition, specialised training was imparted in weapon handling and firing, use of modern equipment, drone identification and counter-drone measures, first aid and casualty evacuation, and intelligence collection and sharing.

The training methodology incorporated rehearsals and tactical exercises, enabling participants to gain hands-on operational proficiency as well as familiarity with hi-tech equipment, including various types of surveillance equipment, drones and counter-drone systems.

“The successful conduct of this refresher course is a significant step towards consolidating strengths of seamless coordination, shared situational awareness and mutual trust. Such joint training initiatives are vital in ensuring a coordinated, disciplined and well-prepared response to emerging security challenges. The successful culmination of the course reflects the continued commitment of the Army and J&K Police towards maintaining peace, stability and security in the region,” the spokesperson added.

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