108-foot-high Tricolour installed in Baramulla

PTI

Srinagar, August 14

The Army inaugurated a 108-foot high National Flag in Baramulla district on Sunday. The Tricolour was installed at Hyderbaigh in Pattan in the north Kashmir district, Defence PRO Col Emron Musavi said.

He said General Officer Commanding, Counter-Insurgency Force (CIF) (Kilo), Major General SS Slaria, dedicated it to the people of Kashmir. The installation of the high mast was completed in a record time of 30 days.