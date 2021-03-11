108-foot-high Tricolour installed in Baramulla

Srinagar, August 14
The Army inaugurated a 108-foot high National Flag in Baramulla district on Sunday. The Tricolour was installed at Hyderbaigh in Pattan in the north Kashmir district, Defence PRO Col Emron Musavi said.
He said General Officer Commanding, Counter-Insurgency Force (CIF) (Kilo), Major General SS Slaria, dedicated it to the people of Kashmir. The installation of the high mast was completed in a record time of 30 days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Independence Day Live Updates | India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi
Modi also greeted people on the occasion.
Congress questions PM Modi's intent behind 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'
Accuses him of 'using the most traumatic historical events a...
President Droupadi Murmu: We’ve shown potential of democracy
'World has seen a new India rising, more so after the Covid ...
Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for operations in J&K
2 IAF pilots awarded for Afghanistan mission