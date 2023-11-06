 Rs 10L reward for info on ultras behind attack on cops, civilian : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Rs 10L reward for info on ultras behind attack on cops, civilian

Rs 10L reward for info on ultras behind attack on cops, civilian

Rs 10L reward for info on ultras behind attack on cops, civilian


Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 5

The J&K Police have announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for providing information of terrorists involved in attacking policemen and a civilian recently. On October 29, police inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani was shot at in Srinagar while he was playing cricket. Head constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar was shot dead by terrorists in Baramulla on October 31 and a migrant labourer Mukesh Kumar was killed in Pulwama on October 30. Those having any lead regarding the perpetrators can contact security forces, the police said.

Maintain vigil: DGP

DGP RR Swain directs personnel to maintain pressure on anti-peace elements so that terror groups don’t get any chance of revival.

Stressing for remaining more vigilant against the terror support ecosystem which is helping terrorists to carry out attacks, DGP RR Swain has directed the police officers to put in efforts to monitor the movement of suspected elements. He also stressed for coordinated efforts to demolish the network of overground workers and hybrid terrorists.

A meeting of various security agencies took place in this regard in which use of technology for monitoring the movement of terrorists and their hiding areas was discussed.

During the meeting, DGP Swain stressed for augmenting and enhancing of capabilities to achieve the desired results. He stressed on usage of modern technology tools to monitor the security situation and directed for launching the operations in higher reaches and flushing the hiding terrorists.

The meeting was jointly chaired by CRPF Director General Sujoy Lal Thaosen and RR Swain late on Saturday to review the overall security scenario of the Valley. Senior officials from the CRPF, the police, the SSB and intelligence agencies were present during the meeting.

Swain stated that ‘Dial 112’ helpline in police control rooms would be augmented further and added that it would be the first respondent to any particular situation.

He further directed the forces to maintain pressure on anti-peace elements so that terror groups don’t get any chance of revival. The DGP impressed upon the officers to work out strategies to further consolidate peace in J&K. He said presently there were all-time low active terrorists in the UT and cautioned that there would be attempts to create disturbance here. He directed for joint training of personnel to tackle the law and order situations.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda to tie knot with Lin Laishram

2
India

Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing already 'tainted': Indian envoy Verma to Canada

3
Entertainment

Pakistani TikTok star Aliza Seher in tears after private video leaks, goes viral

4
Punjab

Punjab BJP leaders seek action against party colleague Sandeep Dayma for gurdwara remark; police complaint filed

5
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor surprises Chandigarh fans as he joins Arijit Singh on stage, sings 'Channa Mereya'

6
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli's ton, Jadeja's five wickets help India thrash South Africa by 243 runs

7
Rajasthan

Rajasthan: BJP expels party leader Sandeep Dayma over remarks on gurdwaras and mosques

8
Himachal

4 cops, forest guard among 8 more arrested in Himachal Pradesh cryptocurrency scam

9
India

Four months on, dog waits in front of Kerala mortuary for its deceased master to return

10
Delhi

Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 as air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Don't Miss

View All
Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Top News

Envoy asks Canada to give proof in Nijjar case

Envoy asks Canada to give proof in Hardeep Singh Nijjar case

Says probe into Khalistan terrorist’s murder ‘tainted’

Matchless: Kohli’s 49th ton, India’s 8th win

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's 49th ton, India's 8th win

Virat equals Sachin’s ODI record | Team’s winning streak con...

Air quality back to ‘severe plus’ in Delhi, strictest curbs kick in

Air quality back to ‘severe plus’ in Delhi, strictest curbs kick in

78% of Punjab farm fires in last eight days

78% of Punjab farm fires in last eight days

On Bastar poll eve, memories of deadliest Naxal attack linger

On Bastar poll eve, memories of deadliest Naxal attack linger

Decade after Jhiram Ghati massacre, kin await answers


Cities

View All

EC extends date for revising electoral rolls for MC polls

EC extends date for revising electoral rolls for MC polls

75% complaints received on WhatsApp number resolved by civic body

SAD leader asks AAP to explain Kejriwal’s stand on Sutlej Yamuna Link canal

Open House: What steps should be taken to ensure implementation of cracker ban window in letter & spirit?

Iron bars pose risk to commuters, passersby on Lawrence Road

Official ‘forced’ to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM’s orders

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on weather, stubble burning

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on weather, stubble burning

Weeks after fire at Nehru Hospital, PGI floats tender to replace UPS systems

Gurmukhi text on signboards in Chandigarh needs a spellcheck

Cut fee of small flats to Rs 800, says Pawan Kumar Bansal

4 assailants shoot at vehicle dealer on Panchkula highway

Air quality back to ‘severe plus’ in Delhi, strictest curbs kick in

Air quality back to ‘severe plus’ in Delhi, strictest curbs kick in

DSGMC: Start Punjabi courses in DU

Keep away from foods that cause climate change, exhorts Murmu

Ensure compliance with SC order on manual scavenging: High Court directs Delhi Govt, civic body

Man beaten to death on suspicion of theft, 3 held

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust, fined for deficiency in service

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust, fined for deficiency in service

Officials carry out field visits to curtail farm fire incidents in Jalandhar

Jalandhar administration to honour farmers for not burning straw

10 budding shuttlers romp home

Open House: What steps should be taken to ensure implementation of cracker ban window in letter & spirit?

Ludhiana: 1 dead as fire breaks out in hosiery unit

Ludhiana: 1 dead as fire breaks out in hosiery unit

184 stubble burning cases reported in Ludhiana district

Happy Seeder unviable investment for paddy farmers as cost outweighs benefits

Open House: With stubble burning cases on rise, what should be done to check pollution levels in Ludhiana district?

Three teenagers drown in Sutlej

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Yadavindra Public School celebrates 75th sports day