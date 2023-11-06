Rs 10L reward for info on ultras behind attack on cops, civilian

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 5

The J&K Police have announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for providing information of terrorists involved in attacking policemen and a civilian recently. On October 29, police inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani was shot at in Srinagar while he was playing cricket. Head constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar was shot dead by terrorists in Baramulla on October 31 and a migrant labourer Mukesh Kumar was killed in Pulwama on October 30. Those having any lead regarding the perpetrators can contact security forces, the police said.

Maintain vigil: DGP DGP RR Swain directs personnel to maintain pressure on anti-peace elements so that terror groups don’t get any chance of revival.

Stressing for remaining more vigilant against the terror support ecosystem which is helping terrorists to carry out attacks, DGP RR Swain has directed the police officers to put in efforts to monitor the movement of suspected elements. He also stressed for coordinated efforts to demolish the network of overground workers and hybrid terrorists.

A meeting of various security agencies took place in this regard in which use of technology for monitoring the movement of terrorists and their hiding areas was discussed.

During the meeting, DGP Swain stressed for augmenting and enhancing of capabilities to achieve the desired results. He stressed on usage of modern technology tools to monitor the security situation and directed for launching the operations in higher reaches and flushing the hiding terrorists.

The meeting was jointly chaired by CRPF Director General Sujoy Lal Thaosen and RR Swain late on Saturday to review the overall security scenario of the Valley. Senior officials from the CRPF, the police, the SSB and intelligence agencies were present during the meeting.

Swain stated that ‘Dial 112’ helpline in police control rooms would be augmented further and added that it would be the first respondent to any particular situation.

He further directed the forces to maintain pressure on anti-peace elements so that terror groups don’t get any chance of revival. The DGP impressed upon the officers to work out strategies to further consolidate peace in J&K. He said presently there were all-time low active terrorists in the UT and cautioned that there would be attempts to create disturbance here. He directed for joint training of personnel to tackle the law and order situations.

