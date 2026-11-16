Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 11-day Jhiri Mela to begin in Jammu on November 23

11-day Jhiri Mela to begin in Jammu on November 23

The fair is expected to draw lakhs of devotees from Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring states

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:54 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

The annual Jhiri Mela, one of the region’s major religious and cultural gatherings, will commence on November 23 at the shrine of Baba Jittoo in Jhiri village, around 20 km from Jammu city along the Jammu–Akhnoor Highway, and continue for 11 days, officials said on Sunday.

The fair, held every year on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, is expected to draw lakhs of devotees from Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring states including Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, who gather to pay obeisance to Baba Jittoo and his daughter Bua Kouri.

The mela commemorates the supreme sacrifice of Baba Jittoo, a farmer who, according to local folklore, laid down his life nearly 500 years ago in protest against the oppressive demands of a landlord (zamindar). His daughter, Bua Kouri, is also revered for having sacrificed her life by jumping onto her father’s funeral pyre.

Jammu’s Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa, who recently held a meeting to review preparations for the festival, pushed for making foolproof fire safety and crowd management arrangements at the venue to prevent any untoward incident.

Advertisement

Officials said the meeting reviewed the work assigned to different departments, including installation of CCTV, public address systems, traffic management, sanitation, healthcare services and security.

On fire safety, the Deputy Commissioner asked that arrangements be thoroughly and extensively reviewed and ensured.

He mandated fire walls, fire extinguishers and adequate water supply arrangements at the Mela site, besides directing that parking spaces be prepared well in time and that the entire Mela area be properly illuminated.

Advertisement

He also gave specific directions for crowd regulation and the prevention of stampedes or similar incidents.

The officials said sanitation works, repair of toilet complexes and bathing ghats, bush cutting and barricading on key approach roads, along with allied works, will be completed well ahead of the Mela.

Health centres, round-the-clock ambulances and mobile medicine vans will be in place before the festival begins, while a 24x7 Joint Control Room with CCTV monitoring will coordinate the response of all line departments, they said.

Advertisement

Daily cultural nights, sports activities, an amusement park, a Mela bazaar, departmental awareness stalls and Dogra cuisine will be among the attractions of the Mela, the officials said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts