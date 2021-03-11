11 fresh Covid cases in J&K, one in Ladakh

PTI

Srinagar, April 30

J&K reported 11 new Covid cases on Saturday that took the infection tally to 4,54,043, officials said. Of the new cases, Jammu district reported seven while Srinagar and Baramulla recorded two cases each. There are 67 active cases and the overall recoveries have reached 4,49,225.

The Covid-induced death toll stands at 4,751. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

Ladakh reported one more Covid case that took the infection tally of the UT to 28,246. The lone case was reported from Leh. The number of active cases now stands at four, all from Leh. No Covid-related fatality took place in Ladakh and the death toll stood at 228, including 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, the officials said. The overall recoveries have reached 28.