11 hurt in gas cylinder blast at hospital in Anantnag district

Srinagar, March 1
At least 11 people, mostly women, were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a maternity hospital in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
The cylinder exploded near a counter of the maternity and childcare hospital at Sherbagh in Anantnag district, officials said. According to officials, the matter is being probed. —
