11 injured in Poonch mishap

IANS

Srinagar, March 28

Eleven people were injured in a road accident in J&K's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said. Officials said that 11 were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at Mangnar Top in Poonch after the driver lost control of it.

