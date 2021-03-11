11 new Covid cases in J&K

J&K reported 11 new Covid cases today, taking the infection tally in the Union Territory to 4,54,325.
The UT has 71 active cases while the recoveries have reached 4,49,502. The death toll stands at 4,752.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses
The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...
Rajya Sabha elections: Congress wins 3 seats in Rajasthan, BJP 1; saffron party-backed Subhash Chandra loses
In Karnataka, BJP bags 3 seats, Congress 1