11 new Covid cases in J&K

ANI

Srinagar: J&K recorded 11 new Covid cases on Monday that took the overall infection tally in the region to 4,79,174, officials said. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours and the death toll stands at 4,785. There are 114 active cases in the Union Territory, while the overall recoveries have reached 4,74,275. There are at present 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in J&K, they added. PTI

Army organises innovative idea contest for officers

Udhampur: To encourage officers to exploit their creative potential and resolve challenges related to weapon systems, their upgradation and creating new designs to fill existing voids, an annual event titled ‘Ideas and Innovations Competition’ has been organised.

#kashmir #Srinagar