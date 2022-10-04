11 new Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: J&K recorded 11 new Covid cases on Monday that took the overall infection tally in the region to 4,79,174, officials said. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours and the death toll stands at 4,785. There are 114 active cases in the Union Territory, while the overall recoveries have reached 4,74,275. There are at present 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in J&K, they added. PTI
Army organises innovative idea contest for officers
Udhampur: To encourage officers to exploit their creative potential and resolve challenges related to weapon systems, their upgradation and creating new designs to fill existing voids, an annual event titled ‘Ideas and Innovations Competition’ has been organised.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah
Says won’t affect the reservation for Gujjars under the ST c...
Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief
Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on ...
Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur
The flying object makes 5 forays into the Indian territory t...
4 Punjabis, including 8-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video
Merced County Sheriff's Office says Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen K...