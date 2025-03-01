DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 11 shops reduced to ashes in Leh fire

11 shops reduced to ashes in Leh fire

A devastating fire broke out in Skalzangling, Leh, destroying 11 shops and causing significant financial losses for the shopkeepers, many of whom rely on their businesses for their livelihoods. The fire, which occurred on Thursday, has been a severe setback...
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 07:56 AM Mar 01, 2025 IST
A devastating fire broke out in Skalzangling, Leh, destroying 11 shops and causing significant financial losses for the shopkeepers, many of whom rely on their businesses for their livelihoods. The fire, which occurred on Thursday, has been a severe setback for these families, as they now face the challenge of rebuilding their businesses.

In response to the disaster, local leaders and officials visited the site to assess the damage and offer support. Among those present were Executive Councillor Tashi Namgyal Yakzee, Councillor and BJP Leh district president Stanzin Chosfail and other community leaders.

Tashi Namgyal Yakzee reassured the affected shopkeepers, saying, “We understand the hardships this fire has caused and we will work closely with the authorities to ensure swift relief and support. LAHDC Leh is committed to helping them recover.”

Local officials have promised coordinated relief efforts to assist the shopkeepers in rebuilding their businesses. Damage assessments are ongoing and the administration is prioritising immediate aid. Authorities have pledged to provide updates on available assistance as it becomes available.

As investigations into the cause of the fire continue, authorities urge residents to remain vigilant.

