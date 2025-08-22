DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 110-kanal land retrieved in anti-encroachment drive

110-kanal land retrieved in anti-encroachment drive

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:00 AM Aug 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Jammu Development Authority (JDA), under the leadership of Vice-Chairman Rupesh Kumar and in active coordination with the district administration, launched a large-scale anti-encroachment operation across key locations in Jammu district. The drive focused on removing unauthorised constructions and reclaiming illegally occupied JDA land, particularly in the Sidhra, Majeen and Rangoora areas of Jammu Khas tehsil.

Advertisement

During the operation, over 20 illegal permanent and semi-permanent structures were demolished. These included newly constructed buildings and boundary walls erected without permission on JDA land. The targeted areas had seen a rise in encroachments, prompting a swift and decisive action from the authorities.

As a result of the operation, 110 kanals of land was successfully retrieved and brought back under official possession. To prevent further encroachments, the reclaimed land is being secured through fencing and the installation of warning signboards.

Advertisement

The demolition activities were carried out in a coordinated manner with full support from the district administration, ensuring the smooth and effective execution of the operation across multiple sites.

Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards encroachment, the JDA has warned that strict legal action would be taken against all violators. The public is strongly advised to refrain from engaging in any form of unauthorised construction or occupation of government land.

Advertisement

The Jammu Development Authority remains committed to safeguarding public land and urged all citizens to verify land ownership and obtain the necessary approvals before initiating any construction activities.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts