114 SPOs inducted into Ladakh Police, to serve in five newly-created districts

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday attended the valedictory function and passing-out parade of Sub-Inspectors, Head Constables, Followers and Special Police Officers (SPOs) at the Police Training School, Stongsar, where 114 newly recruited SPOs were inducted into the Ladakh Police and 99 serving personnel completed pre-promotional courses aimed at enhancing their supervisory and operational capabilities.

A spokesperson said the ceremony marked the successful completion of training by newly recruited personnel and the professional advancement of serving police personnel through various promotion-linked courses.

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The Lieutenant Governor inspected the parade and took the salute during the ceremonial march-past. He also presented awards to the overall best performers in indoor and outdoor training and honoured the best marchmen among the Sub-Inspectors, Head Constables, Followers and SPOs. The Chief Drill Inspector was also felicitated for his contribution to the training and preparation of personnel.

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A total of 114 newly recruited SPOs successfully completed their training and will now be inducted into the Ladakh Police. They are slated to be deployed in the newly created districts of Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Drass and Zanskar, augmenting police manpower and strengthening police presence closer to communities in remote and difficult-to-access areas.

The parade also marked the completion of pre-promotional courses by 99 police personnel, including eight Sub-Inspectors undergoing training for promotion as Inspectors, nine Assistant Sub-Inspectors for promotion as Sub-Inspectors, 77 Head Constables for elevation as Assistant Sub-Inspectors and five Police Followers for induction as Constables.

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Addressing the gathering, Saxena said policing in Ladakh presents unique challenges due to its vast geographical spread, high-altitude terrain, harsh weather conditions and scattered habitations.

“Ladakh Police performs its duty in some of the most challenging conditions in the country, and the courage, discipline and dedication of its personnel deserve our highest appreciation. Today’s induction of 114 newly recruited SPOs, along with the promotion and professional advancement of 99 serving personnel, will further strengthen the police force across Ladakh,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor stressed that professional advancement in the police force is not merely about attaining a higher rank but also about accepting greater responsibility, leadership and accountability. He underscored the importance of legal knowledge, investigative skills, technological proficiency, discipline, integrity and professional conduct in modern policing.

Saxena also inaugurated 24 two-bedroom police family quarters as part of efforts to improve welfare infrastructure for police personnel. In addition, he launched the emblem, flag, logo and badges of the Ladakh Fire and Rescue Service, inaugurated the service’s official website and released its Comprehensive Fire Safety Handbook aimed at improving public access to fire safety information and strengthening prevention, preparedness and emergency response mechanisms.

“Our initiatives for police housing and the strengthening of Fire and Rescue Services are aimed at ensuring that our personnel are supported with better facilities, modern systems and the resources they need to serve the people effectively,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the force, the Lieutenant Governor said the induction of new personnel, continued professional advancement of serving officers and fresh initiatives for police welfare and emergency services would help make Ladakh’s security and response systems more modern, responsive, professional and people-centric.