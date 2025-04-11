12 Hurriyat-linked organisations break away in J-K, Amit Shah applauds move towards unity

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement has dissociated itself from the separatist group All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC). This move brings the total number of entities that have broken away from APHC to 12.

APHC was formed in 1993 as a conglomerate of 26 parties that believed Kashmir is a separate entity from India. However, with the latest development, the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement has rejected separatism and declared its commitment to the unity of ‘Bharat’.

“I sincerely welcome their move. Till now, as many as 12 Hurriyat-linked organisations have broken off from secessionism, resting trust in the Constitution of India,” Shah said in a post on X.

This announcement comes just two days after three other groups — Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front — formally disassociated themselves from APHC on April 9. The move also follows Shah’s recent visit to Srinagar, where he chaired a review meeting on security and developmental issues alongside Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The development coincides with an intensified crackdown by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on individuals linked to separatist activities. Several raids have been conducted across the Valley in recent weeks to collect evidence against such networks.

This is not an isolated incident as similar announcements have been made over the past two weeks. On March 25, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (JKDPM) declared their exit from separatism. Two days later, Tehreeq-i-Isteqlal and Tehreek-i-Istiqamat also cut ties with Hurriyat.

