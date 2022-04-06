12 new Covid cases in J&K, caseload 4,53,827

Srinagar: J&K on Tuesday reported 12 fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 4,53,827. There are 159 active cases, while the overall recoveries stand at 4,48,918. The Covid death toll stands at 4,750. No fresh Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, officials added. PTI
Drowned week ago, teen’s body fished out of river
Jammu: The body of a 16-year-old boy was fished out from the Ujh river in Kathua on Tuesday, nearly a week after he drowned while taking a bath, officials said. Abhi Kumar Bhagat of Phinter village had drowned near Panjtirthi on March 31. The body has been handed over to the family.
