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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 12-year-old girl among two dead, 7 injured in separate accidents in J&K

12-year-old girl among two dead, 7 injured in separate accidents in J&K

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:19 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Two people, including a 12-year-old girl, were killed and seven others injured in three separate road accidents in the Rajouri, Ramban and Doda districts on Tuesday, officials said.

The girl, Afiya Kousar, was travelling with her father, Abdul Fareed, and grandfather, Makhna, in a car from their native Bhangai village in Thanamandi to Rajdhani when the vehicle skidded off the road and overturned in a nearby field at Islampur village in Rajouri district this afternoon, officials said.

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The injured were taken to a hospital by rescuers, while the girl's body was shifted to the mortuary for legal formalities, they said.

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In a separate accident, an apple-laden truck plunged into a gorge at Nachlana along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district in the early hours of Tuesday, killing the driver, Sadiq Khan, a resident of Rajasthan.

The truck's helper, Mohd Sikander, sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, officials said, adding the truck was on its way to Gujarat from Srinagar.

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In the third accident, at least four passengers were injured when a mini-bus overturned near Kheleni in Doda district. The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment, they added.

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