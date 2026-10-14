12-year-old girl among two dead, 7 injured in separate accidents in J&K

The girl, Afiya Kousar, was travelling with her father, Abdul Fareed, and grandfather, Makhna, in a car from their native Bhangai village in Thanamandi to Rajdhani when the vehicle skidded off the road and overturned in a nearby field at Islampur village in Rajouri district this afternoon, officials said.

Advertisement

The injured were taken to a hospital by rescuers, while the girl's body was shifted to the mortuary for legal formalities, they said.

Advertisement

In a separate accident, an apple-laden truck plunged into a gorge at Nachlana along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district in the early hours of Tuesday, killing the driver, Sadiq Khan, a resident of Rajasthan.

The truck's helper, Mohd Sikander, sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, officials said, adding the truck was on its way to Gujarat from Srinagar.

Advertisement

In the third accident, at least four passengers were injured when a mini-bus overturned near Kheleni in Doda district. The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment, they added.