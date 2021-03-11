120-kg poppy husk seized in Udhampur district

Jammu, June 10
The police on Friday seized 120 kg of poppy husk from a truck on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Udhampur district. The driver managed to escape, taking advantage of heavy traffic, officials said.
The truck was stopped for checking at Chenani. Cops found the drug inside a special cabin. Efforts are on to trace the driver, the police added.
