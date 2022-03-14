13,233-km road network laid in rural areas of J&K

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 13

The J&K government has completed 2,113 projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and laid a road length of 13,233.36 km, spending Rs 7,864.60 crore. The scheme was launched in J&K in 2001-02 to provide all weather connectivity to unconnected habitations in rural areas with a population of more than 250 as per the 2001 census.

The Union Ministry of Rural Development Department had sanctioned 3,347 schemes under the PMGSY-I to be executed in 12 phases envisaging construction of 18,432.79 km roads costing Rs 1,19,646.76 crore to provide connectivity to 2,148 habitations. Under the PMGSY-2, 107 schemes (704.55 km) had been sanctioned worth Rs 790.49 crore.

“As on date, 2,113 projects having length of 13,233.36 km have been completed with an expenditure of Rs 7,864.60 crore. Out of 2,148 eligible habitations, 1,943 have been connected, so far. During the current year, against the target of 3,500 km, as much as 2,400 km roads have been laid with an expenditure of Rs 1,380 crore,” said an official spokesperson of the Union Territory government.

The Centre is working to establish high and uniform technical and management standards in rural road network by facilitating policy development and planning from micro level.

During 2020-21, Rs 270 crore had been allocated for 737 road projects for constructing 582-km road.

Udhampur district bagged the top position at the national level for successfully implementing the PMGSY for 2020-21. The district has received top position for constructing roads of 560.49 km in 2020-21.