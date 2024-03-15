Rs 13.7-cr road to link Doda villages with NH-244

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 14

In order to link several villages in Doda district with National Highway-244, the Centre has approved the construction of a road at a cost of Rs 13.74 crore. Kalota, Humbal and Bergana villages in Khellani region of the district will be linked to the under-construction NH-244, which will have a positive impact on the economy of these areas.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who is also the BJP candidate from the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency, said: “Rs 13.74 crore project sanctioned to link these villages with under-construction new NH-244 from Khillani to Goha onwards.”

