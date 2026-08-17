13 women self help groups earn Rs 3.50 crore through Vaishno Devi prasad supply

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Shrine Board CEO Sachin Kumar Vaishya said the initiative had emerged as an important component of the Board’s women’s empowerment efforts, with plans to expand its reach across the region.

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“During the last financial year, the initiative facilitated income-generation opportunities of approximately Rs 3.50 crore, with plans to expand its outreach in the region,” he said.

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Vaishya also highlighted the continued rise in pilgrim footfall, saying more than 50 lakh devotees had visited the shrine by June 2026—around 11 lakh more than during the corresponding period last year.

He attributed the increase to the faith of devotees and their confidence in the arrangements made for the pilgrimage, while appreciating the staff, security forces and other stakeholders for ensuring smooth and safe conduct of the yatra.

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Among the major infrastructure projects, he mentioned the recently inaugurated helipad at Village Hatt in Katra, which will facilitate helicopter services for pilgrims visiting Shiv Khori and boost religious tourism.

The New Vaishnavi Bhawan has also added to pilgrim amenities, while the proposed International Goddess Museum at Katra is expected to showcase India’s Shakti tradition and the various manifestations of Goddess Durga.

The CEO said the modern dental laboratory at Maa Durga Dental Clinic, Katra, had been upgraded and commissioned at a cost of around Rs 43.54 lakh to provide better dental care to pilgrims and local residents.

Under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the Board has provided 270 nutritional food baskets to TB patients.

It has also undertaken construction of temples at Sarotkot, Khanikot and Pouni in Reasi district and renovation of the Shiv Parivar Temple and Thakurdwara Temple at Bhamyal at an estimated cost of Rs 1.19 crore.

The Board provided relief material worth Rs 40 lakh to the administrations of Rajouri and Poonch for distribution among families affected by natural calamities.

Vaishya also highlighted the Board’s initiatives in environmental conservation and sports, including the ‘Jal Yodha’ Award and achievements by sportspersons from its Sports Complex at national and international events.

He particularly lauded para-archer Payal Nag for winning gold at the World Archery Para Series 2026 and praised the performance of the Women’s Basketball Team.