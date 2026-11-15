130 of 163 gold medals won by women at first Jammu Cluster University convocation

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was also present on the occasion.

Describing the graduating students as pioneering torchbearers of the university's traditions, Sinha congratulated them on completing this important milestone. He specially lauded the women students, noting that 130 of the 163 gold medals had been won by female graduates.

He observed that when given opportunities, women do not merely achieve positions but redefine the meaning of success. Their gold medals, he said, were badges of confidence and inspiration for generations to come.

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"Daughters across higher education institutions in Jammu and Kashmir are writing new chapters of success in their own names," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Sinha said India was witnessing a historic period of transformation and emerging as one of the world's largest and fastest-growing major economies, with the national resolve of building a developed nation by 2047.

He highlighted the country's digital public infrastructure, unprecedented growth in the space sector, advances in research and innovation, and increasing investments in quantum technology, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, green energy and biotechnology.

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"Building a developed India by 2047 is our national resolve. By then, many of you will be at the highest peaks of your careers. Therefore, a developed India is not a slogan for another generation; it will be the essence of your life's achievements. It will be a symbol of the success of your tenure, and it will be the greatest pursuit and accomplishment of your lives," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said India now had nearly 2,23,000 startups and 135 unicorns, adding that many founders came from small towns. This, he said, reflected the democratisation of opportunities and entrepreneurship in the country.

Offering a fresh perspective on the concept of the "demographic dividend", Sinha said he preferred to describe it as "demographic responsibility".

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He said society would benefit when young people connected farmers with markets, helped women's self-help groups evolve into employment-generating enterprises, and developed affordable medical tools for people living in remote areas.

Speaking about artificial intelligence, he said the relationship between humans and AI would be one of partnership rather than competition.

He noted that while AI would transform the way people worked, determining the purpose of work would remain a human responsibility.

The Lieutenant Governor also observed that AI could provide new answers based on existing knowledge, but the courage to discover new questions would always remain with human beings.