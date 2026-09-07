135 films, 41 countries: J&K gears up for maiden international film festival

For decades, Kashmir has served as a backdrop for several Bollywood blockbusters. On Monday, however, the Valley will step into the global spotlight as it hosts the maiden International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir.

The four-day International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJ&K), themed “Rang-e-Cinema” (colours of cinema), is set to begin on Monday, with all preparations in place.

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The festival will be held primarily in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, with Jammu, the winter capital; Gulmarg, the famous ski resort; and the city’s lone multiplex, INOX, also serving as venues.

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Organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations, the festival features a curated international and regional screening programme, spotlighting compelling local cinema alongside global selections.

Among the unique attractions of the festival is a floating cinema, with screenings set against the backdrop of the world-famous Dal Lake, creating an open-air, aquatic cinematic experience.

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Officials said the floating cinema would add a distinctive visual and experiential dimension to the festival, with a floating screen installed on Dal Lake near the SKICC. Audiences seated on shikaras will be able to watch films against the backdrop of the lake.

Director, Information and Public Relations, J&K, Shreya Singhal, said the initiative is expected to provide an iconic setting for film screenings while showcasing the unique cultural and natural landscape of J&K to visiting filmmakers, artists and delegates from across India and abroad.

She said the festival seeks to revive J&K’s cinematic legacy and establish the region as a destination for filmmaking and cultural exchange. The festival will feature 135 films from 41 countries.

Around 1,100 films from 92 countries were received for the festival, of which the preview committee selected 135 films for screening.

“The inaugural edition will showcase an expansive lineup of 135 films representing 41 countries, bringing together diverse cinematic traditions, storytelling formats and creative voices from across the world,” the Director, Information and Public Relations, said in a statement.

She said India leads the country-wise participation with 64 films, followed by France with 13 and Iran with eight. Argentina and Spain will contribute four films each, while Brazil, Germany, Russia and the United States will have three films each.

A further group of countries, including South Korea, Sweden, Taiwan, Qatar, Colombia and Turkey, among others, will each contribute curated films, giving the festival a distinctly global character, Singhal said.

The Best Film award carries the top prize of Rs 25 lakh, while the Best Director and Best Debut Film of a Director awards will carry Rs 15 lakh each.

Reflecting the festival’s special focus on the region, the Best Film — J&K Select category carries a prize of Rs 10 lakh. The Best Actor (Male) and Best Actor (Female) awards carry Rs 8 lakh each, while the technical categories of Best Cinematography, Best Sound Design and Best Editing carry Rs 5 lakh each.

The award structure, Singhal said, has been designed to celebrate artistic excellence as well as the diverse creative and technical dimensions of filmmaking.

The festival will also feature masterclasses, workshops, in-conversation sessions, panel discussions, roundtables and cultural performances.

The Director, Information and Public Relations, said the masterclass programme would provide aspiring filmmakers, students and cinema enthusiasts an opportunity to engage directly with leading professionals from the industry.

The three-day masterclass series will feature film director and screenwriter Sriram Raghavan, celebrated editor Namrata Rao, veteran sound designer Baylon Fonseca, Chittranjan Tripathi from the National School of Drama, Supriyo Sen (IDPA), Anil Mehta and several others from the film industry.

The festival will kick off with a ceremonial opening at the INOX multiplex here, where the Lebanese film “Dead Dog”, directed by Sarah Francis, will be screened.

The floating cinema will screen Bollywood films shot extensively in Kashmir, including “Junglee”, “Arzoo”, “Kashmir Ki Kali” and “Kabhi Kabhie”, among others.

A five-member international jury comprising distinguished personalities from the world of cinema, including internationally acclaimed filmmakers, cinematographers, sound artists and film curators, will evaluate the entries.

The jury, headed by acclaimed cinematographer-director Santosh Sivan, includes Oscar- and BAFTA-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, German film curator Dorothee Wenner, media entrepreneur Keiko Bang and National Award-winning filmmaker Himansu Sekhar Khatua.