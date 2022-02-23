137 new Covid cases in J&K, 32 in Ladakh

Jammu, February 22

J&K recorded 137 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday that pushed the infection tally to 4,52,547.

In Ladakh, 32 new cases took the caseload to 27,867. The Union Territory has 321 active cases.

No Covid-induced death was seen in 24 hours. J&K and Ladakh have seen 4,747 and 228 deaths so far.