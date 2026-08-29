14 high-risk glacial lakes in J&K under watch after Nepal tragedy

The tragedy in Nepal, where hundreds of people have died and many remain missing following massive flashfloods, has brought the focus back on 14 high-risk glacial lakes in Jammu and Kashmir that are being continuously monitored by the government.

Advertisement

The J&K government has taken multiple measures to mitigate the risks associated with Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) in the Union Territory, including data collection, identification of high-risk glacial lakes and development of early warning systems.

Advertisement

Given the region’s unique geography and the presence of high-altitude glaciers and glacial lakes, J&K remains vulnerable to GLOFs. An official report suggests that rising global temperatures are accelerating glacier melt, resulting in the formation and expansion of numerous glacial lakes that are at risk of sudden breach, potentially releasing millions of cubic metres of water and debris downstream.

Advertisement

The government has also constituted a Focused Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Monitoring Committee (FGMC) to oversee the implementation of the mitigation strategy.

So far, 14 high-risk, three moderate-risk and seven low-risk glacial lakes have been identified in different parts of the Union Territory. Expeditions have also been conducted to high-risk lakes, including Sheshnag and Sonsar, to assess vulnerabilities and enhance preparedness.

Advertisement

The high-risk glacial lakes in J&K have been identified on the basis of 17 critical parameters, including their size, location and potential mass-movement zones.

The J&K government is also collaborating with universities in the region to establish an early warning system and strengthen preparedness and response mechanisms for GLOF events.

Kishtwar district is among the regions in the UT with multiple high-risk glacial lakes and a topography that could aggravate the situation in the event of an outburst. The district is also home to several hydropower projects along the Chenab River, increasing the potential impact of any major flood event.

According to an official report prepared by the Kishtwar administration, the district hosts significant glaciers, including the Brahma Glacier and the Metwan Glacier.

“These glaciers serve as crucial water sources for the region, feeding into the local nallas (streams) that eventually flow into the Marwah River, a major tributary of the Chenab River. Kishtwar district is notable for having the highest number of glacial lakes in J&K, with a total of 197 lakes, which accounts for 36.08 per cent of all glacial lakes in the UT,” the report stated.

The government has classified Hangu and Mundiskar lakes as high-risk glacial lakes in Kishtwar, while an unnamed lake besides Patla Pani Lake has been classified as moderate-risk.

“The presence of multiple glacial lakes at varying elevations and their proximity to each other heightens the risk of outburst floods, which could be triggered by factors such as rapid ice melt, landslides or seismic activity. The potential for a GLOF in this region poses a severe threat to downstream communities and infrastructure, necessitating close monitoring and risk management strategies to mitigate the potential impacts of such natural disasters,” the Kishtwar report warned.