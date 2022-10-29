14 women rescued, three arrested for trafficking

PTI

Srinagar, October 28

The police busted a human trafficking gang and rescued 14 women from the Budgam district, officials said on Friday.

Three persons—Shamim Ahmad Bhat, Shagufta and Asmat—were arrested. “Acting upon a piece of information, a police team carried out a raid in Dulipora village and rescued 14 victims, including minor girls, from Bhat’s house and adjacent places,” a police official said.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused used to traffic women to Budgam from other parts of the Valley, he said. More arrests are expected, the official said, adding a case has been registered at Budgam police station.

The rescued victims have been shifted to Nari Niketan Rehabilitation Centre in Chadoora and a process for rehabilitating them has been initiated, he added.