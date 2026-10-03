140 spiked bits used on horses for tourist rides in Katra, Shiv Khori seized

The spiked, or "thorn" bits, are designed to inflict pain and cause injuries to the sensitive gums and lips of horses. The confiscated devices were replaced with smooth, painless bits, they said.

Advertisement

The seizure was made during an awareness-cum-enforcement drive at the Veterinary Dispensary in Katra, officials said.

Advertisement

Director of Animal Husbandry, Jammu, Dr Yugal Kishore said the use of spiked bits on horses, mules and other draught and pack animals is prohibited under Rule 8 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Draught and Pack Animals Rules, 1965.

"Tourism and celebrations must never come at the cost of an animal's well-being," Kishore said, adding that the enforcement drive was aimed at preventing cruelty and ensuring compliance with animal welfare rules.

Advertisement

In a statement, PETA India Policy Associate Chumki Dutta said spiked bits are used to control horses through pain and can cause injuries to their lips and tongues.

PETA India Senior Manager of Mechanisation Projects Mahesh Tyagi urged horse owners and authorities to abandon the use of such devices and promote humane animal management practices.

The organisation said it has been campaigning nationwide for enforcement of the ban on spiked bits and claimed that several states and Union Territories have issued directions for enforcing the prohibition.

It also urged tourists and tourism operators to opt for mechanised transportation and other alternatives to the use of horses for rides and other activities.