145 pilgrims leave for Haj

Srinagar, June 5
The first batch of 145 pilgrims from J&K on Sunday left for Saudi Arabia on Haj pilgrimage, which resumed after remaining suspended for two years due to Covid.
About 6,000 pilgrims from the UT will undertake pilgrimage. All arrangements are in place, said Abdul Salam Mir, executive officer of the J&K Haj Committee.
