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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 146 stone crushers shut over pollution norm violations in J&K

146 stone crushers shut over pollution norm violations in J&K

JKPCC inspected 517 stone crusher units across the Union Territory since January 2025 and issued 229 legal notices

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:45 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC) has inspected 517 stone crusher units across the Union Territory since January 2025 and issued 229 legal notices and 146 closure orders for violations of environmental norms.

The information was provided by Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Javed Ahmed Rana while replying to a question raised by MLA Ajaz Ahmad Jan.

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The Minister informed the House that 318 crusher units were inspected in Kashmir Division, resulting in 154 legal notices and 112 closure orders. In Jammu Division, 199 inspections were conducted, leading to 75 legal notices and 34 closure directions.

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According to the Government, action was taken under the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

The Minister said the action was initiated against units operating without the requisite No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned Deputy Commissioner, without valid consent from the J&K Pollution Control Committee, or without adequate pollution-control measures.

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The Government also informed the House that four stone crusher units had been approved for establishment in Poonch district since January this year. The approved units are located in Seeri Chowana, Salotri and Bhainch areas and were cleared after fulfilling the prescribed environmental norms and siting criteria.

Rana said permissions for establishment and operation of stone crushers are being granted only after ensuring compliance with environmental regulations, siting criteria and other prescribed norms.

He added that all approvals are being issued in accordance with guidelines notified by the competent authority and in line with environmental safeguards governing the operation of stone crushers in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Government also informed the Assembly that 58 applications seeking consent to establish and operate stone crushers had been received since January 1, 2025. Of these, 27 were approved, 28 rejected, while one application remains under process.

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