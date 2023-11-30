14L rural homes given tap water connection

Jammu, November 29
In an effort to achieve 100 per cent saturation of rural areas in tap water connectivity in J&K, 14.03 lakh (75 per cent) out of the 18.69 lakh rural households have so far been provided tap water connections under the J&K Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).
The mission has been working to achieve the targets and so far, out of 6,596 work components, more than 5,600 components (85 per cent) like tube wells, borewells, rapid sand filtration plants, overhead tanks, ground service reservoirs and pipe networks have started with the completion of 1,376 works, a government spokesperson said.
“Similarly, more than 3,000 schemes are under execution across all districts of the UT with an involvement of about 1,700 contractors executing the works which has resulted in massive employment generation in rural areas. At least 350 water supply schemes have been completed,” the spokesperson said.
Under the water quality monitoring and surveillance component of the mission, about 1.75 lakh tests have been conducted during the current fiscal.
