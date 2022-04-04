15 non-locals set up units in J&K in 2.5 yrs: RTI

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 3

As many as 120 people from other states and UTs applied for setting up industrial units in five districts of Jammu division from October 31, 2019 to March this year out of which only 15 have set up their units, stated the Industry and Commerce Department in response to an RTI query filed by this correspondent. Out of the total 20 districts of J&K, the industry is highly concentrated in Kathua, Samba and Jammu due to their proximity to Punjab and better transport facilities. Among those five districts are Udhampur and Reasi as well.

Jammu was in focus when when J&K lost its special status in 2019 as Kashmir-based political parties had stated that Jammu would bear the brunt of influx of “outsiders”.

According to the department, majority of non-locals applied to set up industries in Samba district as 85 applications were received. Only seven have established their projects. If the units of locals as well as outsiders are included, 83 units have been set up here.

The J&K Industrial Policy 2021-30 was rolled out in April last year under which industrial units are given incentives. The District Industries Centre (DIC) of Jammu received nine applications but three establishments came up.

Kathua, adjoining Punjab’s Pathankot, received 16 applications from non-locals but only five set up their industries. A total of 36 units were set up in the district during the same period bringing an investment of 56.08 crore.

Shortage of land is said to be a major reason behind many businessmen not being able to come up with their units. As per the RTI reply, 1,820 people were provided employment in these five districts by the new establishments set up after October 2019.

Kathua’s DIC General Manager Prem Singh said Covid was behind low number of applications in two years. “Now, we are receiving many applications. There was shortage of land but we have been allotted more land at different places,” he added.

Samba leads

85 applications in Samba, but only seven install units.

9 applications in Jammu, but only three units come up.

16 applicants in Kathua which sees five establishments.

9 applications in Udhampur, but no info on new units.

1 shows interest in Reasi, but no establishment comes up.