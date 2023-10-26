15 years on, Udhampur school awaits building

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, October 25

Many students in Panchari area of Udhampur district are forced to study in the open, under umbrellas, as the Education Department of the UT has failed to provide a proper building for the school. As many as 31 students are enrolled in the school of Turga village that was established in 1999. Being situated far-off, it has been ignored by authorities with students braving inclement weather conditions, say residents.

Started in a private building, the school was vacated by the owner of the structure after some dispute. In 2008, the school building’s construction work on the land, which was sanctioned by the government, began but was left mid-way due to shortage of funds.

For years, the local community and parents have sought assistance from education officials, including the Chief Education Officer (CEO) and Zonal Education Officer (ZEO), only to be met with empty promises and no concrete progress, residents claim.

Village sarpanch Pawan Kumar said the students were forced to study in the open. He said senior officials of administration had been informed about the issue but nothing had been done so far.

Geetu Bangotra, Chief Education Officer, Udhampur, said the issue came to her notice recently. Bangotra said that an investigation was launched into the issue and it came to the light that the school was run in a private building but due to some dispute the owner of the building got it vacated. “In 2008, the project was granted by the government under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan but it could not be completed. A detailed project report will be prepared soon,” she added.

