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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 150 illegal Bangladeshis flown out of Kashmir

150 illegal Bangladeshis flown out of Kashmir

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Around 150 Bangladeshi immigrants who were found to be staying illegally in Kashmir were flown out of the Valley on Monday.

The move by the Union Territory (UT) administration came after a high-level government-appointed panel tasked with studying demographic changes in different parts of the country visited the Union Territory in August.

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Sources said the group was among several hundred immigrants identified during a special drive conducted across the Kashmir valley.

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They added that, in the coming days, all those identified would be relocated and subsequently deported.

In May, the Central Government constituted a high-level committee headed by Justice Prakash Prabhakar Navlekar (retd) to study demographic changes arising from illegal immigration and other factors, and to recommend measures to address them.

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During its visit to Jammu in August, the panel inspected several areas, including settlements inhabited by Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals.

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